CM Revanth comes to rescue of food stall sensation 'Kumari Aunty'

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has come to the rescue of 'Kumari Aunty' aka Dasari Sai Kumari after the traffic police ordered her to shift her food stall near Durgam Cheruvu Bridge.

The CM's office intervened and allowed the outlet to function normally on Wednesday. CM Revanth Reddy ordered Cyberabad traffic police to revoke the decision to evict her.

'Kumari Aunty has been running her business of a multi-cuisine food stall since 2011. She recently rose to fame with the help of social media, and the stall became a bustling place with a flood of people and celebrities.

In a post on X, Chief Public Relations Officer Ayodhya Reddy Boreddy said: “Hon’ble CM Sri @Revanth_Anumula garu directed the @TelanganaDGP&MAUD to rescind their decision to shift #KumariAunty a streetside eatery. She will stay in her place. Prajala Palana means the govt stands by entrepreneurs. Congress govt will stand by poor & visit her stall shortly.”

The issue took a political turn after the ruling YSR Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh alleged that opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were involved in the closing of the food stall. Taking to X, YSRCP claimed the incident happened after the Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy government handed over a house to Sai Kumari, owner of the 'Kumari Aunty' food stall. She belongs to Gudivada from AP.