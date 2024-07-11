  • Menu
CM Revanth honours Padma Shri awardees with Rs 25L cheques

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh each to five Padma Shri awardees at the Secretariat. Gaddam...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh each to five Padma Shri awardees at the Secretariat.

Gaddam Sammayya, Dasari Kondappa, Velu Anandachari, Kurella Vithalacharya, and Ketavath Somlal were presented with cheques worth Rs 25 lakhs each by Revanth Reddy. The recipients expressed their gratitude to the CM during the ceremony.

