CM Revanth pays tributes to Nehru

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to great freedom fighter and India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary (November 14). He also extended warm greetings to all children on the eve of National Children’s Day, celebrated across the country to commemorate Nehru’s birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said the state government is realising Nehru’s vision by considering children as the nation’s wealth and working for their brighter future. Drawing inspiration from Nehru’s ideals, the people’s government has introduced a series of reforms in the school education sector, he added.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that the progress of the poor and weaker sections is possible only through education. He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the education system and appealed to everyone to contribute towards shaping children into responsible citizens of the future.