CM Revanth Reddy inspects new official residency in Delhi

Hyderabad : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to Delhi, visited his official residence. This building is located on Tughlaq Road. Former Chief Minister KCR has been in this powerhouse for almost 20 years. KCR, who lost the post of CM, vacated the official residence.

He came to this residence for the first time after taking charge as CM. Before that, as soon as he landed in Delhi, Revanth first met AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal. He was explained about the topics discussed in the PAC in Hyderabad.