CM Revanth Reddy reviews SLBC rescue operations, Heads to Delhi for AICC meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting on the progress of rescue operations at the SriSailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. Officials provided updates on the ongoing efforts, with the Chief Minister assessing the situation and issuing necessary directives.

Following the review, Revanth Reddy is set to leave for Delhi shortly. He will attend an All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting at 6 PM. During his visit, key discussions are expected with the party high command regarding the expansion of the Telangana Cabinet.

Senior Congress leaders will also be part of the deliberations, as the state government prepares for crucial administrative decisions.

