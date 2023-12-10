CM Revanth Reddy to Call on KCR

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is going to visit former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had recently undergone hip replacement surgery.

Ahead of Revanths visit Minister Ponnam Prabhakar went to Yashoda Hospital. Since KCR is recuping after surgery, on the advise of doctors, Ponnam met his K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao. Later he spoke to doctors to know the health condition of KCR.

Talking to media Prabhakar said he had called on KCR as he had undergone surgery. KCR is a leader who led separate Telangana agitation and as fellow agitationist and on humanitarian considerations I came to call on him. He said no politics are involved in this visit.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier asked Health Secretary to meet KCR and ensure best of treatment to him and also monitor the health condition continuously. CM has also been getting regular inputs about KCRs health.