CM Revanth to lead candlelight march against Pahalgam terror attack today

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will take out a candle light procession in protest against the killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam on Friday.

All the Ministers and party senior leaders have been asked to join the rally and honour the innocent lives lost in the terror strike which claimed more than 25 lives. At a meeting held to review the arrangements for Bharat Summit programme, the Chief Minister and Ministers condemned the brutal attack and observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed souls.

Revanth Reddy enquired about the safety of the Telangana tourists and instructed the officials to take all measures to bring the stranded tourists in Jammu and Kashmir back to the State safely.