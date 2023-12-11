Live
CM Revanth visits MCRHRD institute
- Interacts with faculty members
- Enquires and learns about the activities of the organisation
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) Institute and interacted with the faculty members.
The Chief Minister has focused on getting the government machinery ready to meet the targets set by the government. As part of this, he inquired and learnt about the activities of the organisation and also the training programmes given to the employees. Later, the he visited and inspected various blocks in the organisation in a solar powered vehicle.
Along with the Chief Minister, the State Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka also participated in the visit. MCRHRD DG Shashank Goyal gave the welcome address. The institute DG gave a powerpoint presentation about activities of the institution. Institute ADG Benhar Mahesh Duth, CGG DG Rajendra Nimje, former Minister Shabbir Ali, Hyderabad District Collector and faculty members of various departments participated.