CMR Legacy of Jewellery Website & "Carat Coin" Launched by Anchor Suma & Singer Sunitha

Hyderabad: Building on years of customer trust in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, CMR Legacy of Jewellery today announced its digital expansion with a new website and the introduction of "Carat Coin." The launch, featuring a virtual interaction with Suma and Sunitha, aims to make their exquisite collections accessible worldwide.

The website cmrjewellers.com offers 10,000+ jewellery items, daily new designs, exclusive South Indian collections, easy online shopping, and video call views. CMR launches with a special offer: 1 Lakh coins for sign-ups between April 12th and Akshaya Tritiya, usable for online purchases currently. These Carat Coins can be transferred to Suvarna Prapthi 11-month Purchase Plan by making the first month payment with these Coins.

Hyderabad & Secunderabad stores also have exclusive launch offers including gold/silver coins and Carat Coins. CMR Legacy brings its trusted jewellery experience online with added digital value for its customers everywhere.