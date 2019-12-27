CMRF cheque handed over in Lingojiguda division

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy issued CM relief fund cheque for Rs 40,000 to Vijay Sekhar from Sivapuri Colony in Lingojiguda division on Thursday.

Narsimha Guptha, Sunkoju Krishnamachari, Ananthula Rajireddy, Nalla Raghurama Reddy, Singireddy Venu, Surendar Reddy, Praveen Reddy, Tirumalesh, Nishkanth Reddy and others were present.