CMRF cheque handed over in Lingojiguda division

MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy issued CM relief fund cheque for Rs 40,000 to Vijay Sekhar from Sivapuri Colony in Lingojiguda division on Thursday.

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy issued CM relief fund cheque for Rs 40,000 to Vijay Sekhar from Sivapuri Colony in Lingojiguda division on Thursday.

Narsimha Guptha, Sunkoju Krishnamachari, Ananthula Rajireddy, Nalla Raghurama Reddy, Singireddy Venu, Surendar Reddy, Praveen Reddy, Tirumalesh, Nishkanth Reddy and others were present.

