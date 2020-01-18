Collector Dr MV Reddy inspects DRC centre

Boduppal: District Collector Dr MV Reddy inspected the District Resource Centre (DRC) at Maa Gardens on Friday. He instructed Municipal Commissioner to take measures for avoiding fire accidents, short circuit and seepage of water into rooms.

He also asked officials to increase security at the centre. He enquired with Returning Officer about ballot papers at the centre. He also ordered repair works of the approach road. In-charge commissioner Ravindar, nodal officer Sattar, Medipally tahsildar Anitha and others were present.