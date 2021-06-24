Comments not against people, but rulers: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday said that his comments in Mahbubnagar on June 22 were not against people, but rulers of Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Reddy said the comments were intended towards rulers of AP who were trying to construct projects, which are detrimental to farmers of Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts. He pointed out that AP Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, MLAs Roja, Ravindranath Reddy and AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju should know that the comments were against rulers and not people of AP.

The minister stated that he was still committed to what he said. "People of Andhra and Rayalaseema were living friendly with people of Telangana in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's policy is to see people of both States happy."

"Our pain is that farmers of Telangana will be badly affected with illegal projects being constructed by AP government on the Krishna River. I have participated in Telangana agitation. I have seen how Telangana was deceived by the Andhra rulers. I have become minister because of the agitation and KCR. This is the reason why I will not tolerate injustice to people of my State," Reddy said.

He asked whether former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy was not against Telangana. "Is he not responsible for the deaths of many youth by coming in the way of Sonia Gandhi's decision to carve out separate Telangana? YSR is definitely a monster for Telangana. Is he not the person who created disturbances for stopping Telangana," Reddy pointed out.

He urged the AP government to stop the projects at least now and suggested that both the States should give a letter to the Krishna Tribunal to determine shares of Telangana and AP.