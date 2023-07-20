Commodore A Madhava Rao (Retd) assumes charge as CMD of BDL

Secundrabad: Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd.) has assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). He joined BDL in March 2020 as Executive Director and was currently holding the post of Director (Technical) with the additional charge of Director (Production).

An Alumnus of various prestigious educational Institutes and Universities, he has a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering, ME in Electronics & Telecommunication, MSc in Defence Studies, MBA in Finance and Master of Management Studies. Apart from his current experience in BDL, he had an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the Indian Navy.

In his previous appointments at BDL, he played a significant role in establishing a Product Support Group to provide credible support to the Indian Armed Forces, enhancing the in¬ house R & D activities and establishing an effective supply chain to meet Production schedules. He played a pivotal role in developing infrastructure in BDL to enable the Company to take up initiatives towards the realization of ‘Atma-nirbharta’ in Defence and manufacturing of future generations of advanced missiles on a fast-track basis. He has been instrumental in signing contracts with the Indian Armed Forces/Ministry of Defence and other foreign countries contributing significantly to the current healthy order book position of the Company.

During his tenure in the Indian Navy, Commodore Madhavarao took part in the ‘Kargil’ and ‘Parakram’ operations. He was instrumental in setting up the Nuclear Safety field organisation in Visakhapatnam for the induction of Nuclear Submarines into the Indian Navy. He served onboard two classes of submarines of the Indian Navy and played a key role in the induction of Nuclear Submarine Chakra. He has also served on three frontline ships of the Navy and held key positions in the Command Headquarters in Visakhapatnam and Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence Navy, New Delhi and was responsible for future planning and policy-making.

He has a long association with the Naval Dockyards, served as General Manager Technical at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and was responsible for preparing the long-term perspective plan for the Naval Dockyard modernisation.

As a member of the Top Management of BDL and the Indian Navy, he has provided excellent leadership to steer various ‘Make-in-India’ programmes in defence, which have paid rich dividends to the Company and the Nation.