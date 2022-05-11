Comprehensive nala devpt to solve flood problem : Talasani

Hyderabad: State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav on Tuesday said that the comprehensive development of nalas would solve chronic floods problem in GHMC limits. The minister toured Mayuri Marg and Brahmanwadi during his visit and observed the works.

He gave some suggestions to the officials for the speedy completion of works during his visit. He asked the officials to complete the works in coordination with SNDP, GHMC, electrical and Town Planning officials.

He said that they were taking up the works to solve the overflow problems to Begumpet nala from upstream Mayuri Mary and Brahmana wadi and added that they were building a retaining wall on Kukatpally nala, besides developing the road through VDCC method.

He said that they were taking steps to complete the works in 8 months. He said that they had taken up SNDP works following the efforts made by State municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao and added that they had sanctioned Rs 108 crore for the comprehensive development of nalas.