Cong did not settle border dispute with Bangla for vote bank politics: BJP MP

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy criticised the Congress party-led governments, from the time of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, for compromising national security in favour of vote bank politics.

On Thursday, he discussed the complex history of settling the international border between the former East Pakistan, which later became Bangladesh, and India. He highlighted that India has 111 enclaves within Bangladesh, while Bangladesh has 51 enclaves within Indian territory.

He noted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, despite her reputation as the “Iron Lady,” failed to implement the border settlement agreements. Reddy alleged that Congress’ vote bank politics allowed illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to enter and settle in India for about 65 years. In this context, he noted that in 2015, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the international border was settled. Modi’s government introduced the 100th constitutional amendment on May 28, 2015, to address the international border issue between India and Bangladesh. Furthermore, he accused the Hindu-majority parliamentary constituencies of Jessore and Khulna in the then Bengal of being forcefully merged with Pakistan under Nehru’s leadership. He claimed, “The people of Jessore and Khulna elected Dr B R Ambedkar as their MP and sent him to Parliament. Nehru opposed Dr Ambedkar’s entry into Parliament and acted out of vengeance by allowing the Hindu-majority areas of Jessore and Khulna to merge with Pakistan.”