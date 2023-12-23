Cong provides inclusive govt, growth: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the Congress party had always provided inclusive government and inclusive growth. ‘The aim of the government is to provide welfare and development to all sections; target is to provide help to the helpless’.

The CM participated in the Christmas celebrations organised by the government at LB Stadium. Reddy cut the cake in the presence of Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, bishops, pastors.

The CM said the government aims to provide opportunities to all eligible. ‘The Congress party is providing opportunity to people to follow their religions. If there are any stray incidents in any part of the country, it is the Congress government which corrected the mistake and taken forward the community’. Describing December as a month of miracle for the world, Reddy said that he had confidence that miracle was going to happen. He recalled the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for people. He said there should be a government which considers all equal and people would be safe if there is a secular government.

“You have ensured the Congress party comes to power in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and now in Telangana. The journey is not complete. There is more responsibility. The 140 crore people should live peacefully maintaining religious harmony; the country should progress’.

‘In the coming Lok Sabha elections, if the tricolour flies on the Red Fort, the country would peacefully move forward on development,” said Reddy, thanking the bishops, pastors and elders who had brought the Congress to this height.

Flays Manipur violence, PM, Amit Shah

The CM recalled the Manipur violence stating that there were barbaric incidents. “Neither the Prime Minister nor the Union Home Minister tried to save people. The State government there did not provide security to lives of people. They were busy in election campaign; they wanted election benefits rather than save lives of people’.

‘Our leader Rahul Gandhi travelled to Manipur and talked to the affected people and tried to usher in peace. The PM criticised Rahul Gandhi when he raised this in Parliament. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure incidents like these don’t happen, said Reddy.

The CM promised to provide honorarium to pastors. ‘It is the responsibility of the government to provide benefits of the schemes to all eligible Christians, he said. He assured to provide good administration, stating, “we are not rulers but servants. We will take inspiration from Jesus Christ’.

‘I have never turned away from my responsibility. We will take the State on development path and maintain religious harmony,” he said. ‘Doors of the Secretariat are always open for Christians; they can raise any issue’.