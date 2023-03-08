Cong workers demands justice for dog attack victim's family

Telangana Youth Congress workers on Tuesday barged into the chamber of City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, demanding justice for the family of the 4-year-old who was mauled to death by stray dogs in Amberpet. The Congress workers led by the city youth wing president Motha Rohit barged into the chambers of the GHMC mayor.





They demanded ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs, a government job, and a 2BHK house for the 4-year-old Pradeep's family. The group made slogans while the police tried to control the situation and escorted them outside. On Monday, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy along with a few corporators at the GHMC headquarters, gave an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 9.7 lakh to the family of Pradeep.