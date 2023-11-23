Cong worried over chinks in campaign armour

Hyderabad: Even as the Congress party’s State leadership appears to be content in wake of surveys giving ‘thumping majority’ and the hysteria created kept the party in good temper, the AICC leaders coordinating the elections remained worried about the Assembly segments particularly in State capital and its surroundings.



According to party sources, the AICC general secretary (Org)K C Venu Gopalbegan touring districts to review the situation first hand. He is worried about the way the campaign is going in some of the important segments where there is a possibility of close contest and if proper focus is not given may lose. “Yesterday he had a review of Ranga Reddy district and it came to light that in some 14 constituencies surrounding Hyderabad there was need to proper attention and campaign was not upto mark. Within GHMC limits also about the same number remains a worrying factor. A total of 28 constituencies in the city and surrounding need immediate attention. The situation is good in Vikarabad, Pargi, Tandur and Chevella but for other constituencies it is a matter of concern,” said a member of one of the campaign committees.

Venu Gopal who on Tuesday made a visit to ‘war room’ in Gandhi Bhavan had elaborate discussion for containing the situation before it goes out of hand. Ranga Reddy was the primary focus area, where the segments in which if proper effort is made could turn in Congress’s favour. “There are three categories A, B & C. Under A categories comes the constituencies where the party is poised to win. B is where little effort would help and in C category the rivals will be giving a tough fight. The party is worried that the constituencies under B category may go out of hand if not focused and prioritising the focus area,” explained the leader.

On Wednesday, Venu Gopal personally reviewed the situation in erstwhile Nizamabad and discussed with candidates about winning different constituencies during his visit. “Now he has started visiting and conducting reviews of combined districts personally. By identifying loopholes and lapses in the campaign, we are trying to overcome and ensure the party has maximum numbers,” clarified another leader, coordinating the campaign.