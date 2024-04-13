Congress and MIM are uniting forces to confront the formidable Modi wave sweeping across the nation: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Ranga Reddy: People from diverse sections of society are increasingly recognizing the merits of voting for the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections. A significant number of voters, including those who previously voted for Congress or BRS during the Telangana Assembly elections, as well as undecided voters, are now firmly opting to elect Narendra Modi for the third term, says Chevella Parliamentary constituency BJP candidate, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, during his Praja Ashirwada Yatra in Shamshabad mandal, on Saturday.

He said that the BJP's voter base in the Chevella Parliament segment has experienced exponential growth in recent times and continues to surge with each passing day.

Expressing confidence in securing a resounding victory in the Chevella parliament seat by a significant margin. He claimed thousands of Congress workers opposed and a rebellion is simmering within the ranks against the Chevella Congress candidate. Their disdain stems from his defection from BRS, their longstanding adversary. The party’s rank and file perceive him as an opportunist, lacking in commitment, and devoid of belief in the party ideology. Besides, he is facing significant dissent from people too, wherever he goes within the constituency, people are openly questioning his whereabouts over the past five years and demanding evidence of any development initiatives he undertook in their villages. Congress and MIM are uniting forces to confront the formidable Modi wave sweeping across the nation, they are employing deceptive tactics in an attempt to overcome the BJP. But people can see through their manipulative manoeuvres, he said.