Congress appoints in-charges for mandals in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress committee (TPCC) has given key responsibilities to its senior leaders for the ensuing Huzurabad by-election. In the review meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, the party leaders discussed the strategies to be implemented in the prestigious election.

To oversee the campaign activities, the TPCC has appointed in-charges to every mandal of the Assembly constituency. MLAs Sridhar Babu and Seethakka have been appointed as the in-charges of Jammikunta and Kamalapuram mandals, with Vijaya Ramana Rao and Nayni Rajender as chief coordinators

MLA Jagga Reddy and former MLA Premsagar were appointed for Huzurabad mandal.

Vem Narender Reddy is the in-charge of Illanthakunta and Janga Raghava Reddy is the chief coordinator and MLC Jeevan Reddy is the in-charge of Veenavanka mandal and Adi Srinivas is the chief coordinator.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud listed out the new appointments. Further he criticised that corruption during the seven-year rule of the TRS regime was on full swing. 'One party pushed the State into debt and another party deprived the common man of his benefits in the country,' he alleged. The resolution passed by the State government seeking for BCs census would be set aside by the TRS, just like they did for the resolutions of Tribal and Minority reservations, Mahesh Kumar noted.