Congress blames Opposition for failure to get Centre’s funds

Hyderabad: Blaming the BRS and BJP leaders for their failure to get fair share funds from Centre to Telangana, the TS Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman M Kodanda Reddy slammed the Opposition’s criticism of the Chief Minister's ‘frequent visits’ to the national capital.

Speaking to media persons Kodanda Reddy accused both the parties of misleading the citizens on crop loan waiver, despite the State government implementing the scheme overcoming several hurdles. Over the delay on loan waiver to some of the eligible farmers, he said that owing to some technical issues they missed out. However, he explained how the lakhs of applications were resolved by the Agriculture department. Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah wondered as to why the BRS leaders were creating an issue, as the Chief Minister was striving for the progress of the State and meeting Union Ministers there. He emphasised that unlike former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who confined himself to farmhouse, Revanth Reddy irrespective of party lines was meeting those who are at the helm at the national level for the sake of Telangana’s citizenry.