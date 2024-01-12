Congress boycott of ‘Prana Pratishta’ exposes its anti-Hindu face says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday lashed out at the Congress party saying its boycott of ‘Prana Pratishta’ of Ram Lalla exposed its anti-Hindu ideology. He termed the grand old party's conduct as insulting 500-year struggle and sacrifices of Hindus for self-respect and Swadharma.

Addressing the media here, he said the Prana Pratistha is being organised under by Sri Rama Tirtha Kshetra Trust, an apolitical entity. ‘People have been waiting for 500 years. The dream of constructing Ram Mandir has come true. The event is celebrated irrespective of castes, languages and regions. He asked why prana pratishta turned offensive to the Congress party. The trust has invited celebrities, poets, artists, saints, social organisations, CMs, parties and others from all walks of life. It invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi and party leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. ‘The Congress declining invitations shows its insecurity, pseudo-secularism, anti-Hindu attitude and bankruptcy’.

Reddy said the Congress's decision was politically motivated for vote bank, appeasement and communal politics. Recalling how the Congress and its government had raised questions on existence of Lord Ram, he referred to the affidavit filed before the apex court. ’The Congress, with its leadership imported from abroad, is speaking against India's culture, traditions and way of life of Hindus without any respect. The party and its government headed by Jawaharlal Nehru had adopted an anti-Hindu posture against the Somnath temple ‘prana pratishta’ and even disrespected the first President Dr Rajendra Prasad and his office.

He questioned the police slapping cases and arresting people who participated in distribution of ‘akshintalu’ from Ayodhya in Sindhu Colony on December 29. He asked if the State government was resorting to such acts to please the Majlis party.

Reddy claimed the Congress is upset as the prana pratishta is taking place while PM Modi is in office. ‘People won’t forgive pseudo-secularist attitude of the Congress and its boycott of the event.’