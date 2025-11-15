Congress breaks long drought with JH bypoll triumph

Hyderabad: First time after the formation of the Telangana State, the Congress party won the Jubilee Hills in the by-poll held recently. The party remained one of the main oppositions in every election held in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency since 2014.

In 2014 elections, BRS candidate B Ramulu Mudiraj could get only 12 per cent votes , The TDP MLA M Gopianth joined the BRS and won the seat in 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections. Congress candidate P Vishnuvardhan Reddy got only 20 per cent votes in 2014 and 34 per cent in 2018 elections . Congress candidate Mohd Azaruddin also lost the elections by securing only 35 per cent.

In the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Congress candidate P Vishnuvardhan Reddy won the Jubilee Hills seat. In the by-election, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav has got 51 per cent votes and defeated BRS candidate M Sunitha, leaders said that Congress victory in Jubilee Hills Assembly segment was a good sign for the party to strengthen its foothold in the Hyderabad city.

The Congress won Secunderabad Cantonment seat in the by- election held in 2024 and it was Jubilee Hills. The two by election victories for Congress would change the political landscape in the state particularly in the city in the future.