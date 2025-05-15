Congress dubs BJP, BRS as ‘attention diversion’ gangs

Hyderabad: The Congress accused the BJP and BRS of working as ‘distraction gangs’ to divert attention from the Congress government’s growing popularity and its ongoing welfare programmes.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin along with former floor leader GHMC Md Wajid Hussain alleged that both parties engage in coordinated misinformation campaigns and personal attacks whenever the Congress announces or implements major schemes. He claimed their strategy revolves around “lies, theatrics and false alarms” to hijack public discourse.

Speaking of BRS leaders KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Kavitha, and BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy, Eatala Rajender, Bandi Sanjay, and Raghuvendra Rao, Nizamuddin accused them of participating in a “scripted blame game.” He said that their repeated allegations against the government lacked evidence and were designed to create noise in the absence of viable political alternatives.

The Congress leader said both parties were dealing with serious internal power struggles. He cited the BJP’s failure to appoint a full-time state president and the BRS’ unresolved leadership tussle involving Kavitha, KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. According to him, this internal turmoil had paralysed their organisational strength and demoralised cadre.

Defending Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the TPCC leader said that the opposition attacks stemmed from insecurity over his rising popularity. “Revanth Reddy represents result-oriented governance. His connection with the public is making the opposition nervous,” he said.

Nizamuddin listed key initiatives taken by the Congress government in its first six months, including the Free Fine Rice Scheme, revival of irrigation projects, and fresh recruitment drives. He said that the government’s focus was on tangible action over publicity.

The leader praised the successful hosting of the Miss World 2025 event in Hyderabad amid national security challenges, including Operation Sindoor against cross-border terrorism.

He said that Telangana remained a secure and welcoming venue, even as the IPL was postponed. “This is a moment of pride for all Indians,” he stated, while accusing the opposition of ignoring the achievement.