Congress facing wrath of people over its false promises
Vikarabad district BRS president, former MLA Dr Metuku Anand stated that Congress cheated the people of the state with false promises to come to power.
On Saturday, along withparty leaders and workers, he conducted a campaign in PulusuMamidi village of Vikarabadmandal and spoke to MGNREGA workers in the outskirts of the village and inquired about their problems.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Congress leaders are not clear about how much money is needed for the implementation of the promises made by them and how the government should raise the funds. He said that the Congress had deceived the people and now there is no way to escape from their wrath.He warned that people will teach a befitting lesson to Congress in this election. He urged people to support for BRS candidate from Chevella parliamentary constituency KasaniGnaneshwar with a huge majority.