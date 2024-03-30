Congress in a dilemma to field Danam Nagendar from Secunderabad

Hyderabad: It seems Congress was in a dilemma about fielding Khairatabad MLA D Nagendar as the party candidate from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing general elections. Even though the party high command declared Nagendar as the party candidate, the Telangana Congress leadership was not happy with the developments taking place about Nagendar’s political moves.

Leaders said that Nagendar was not ready to resign from the MLA post before filing his nomination. The BRS MLA Nagendar, who recently joined the Congress, was facing a few legal issues in the High Court. A petition was filed seeking Nagendar’s disqualification for changing the party and fighting the Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders said that the possibility of rejection of Negendar’s nomination by the Election Commission could not be ruled out as the petition against the Congress candidate was also pending before the court. The party sources said that TPCC President and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was insisting Nagendar relinquish the MLA post before filing his nomination to avoid any legal disputes over his candidature in the elections. Former GHMC Mayor B Rammohan was also a frontrunner for the party ticket to contest from Secunderabad. Clarity on this issue would come only after Revanth takes a final call.