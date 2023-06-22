Live
- Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 22-06-2023
- Amit Shah assured help regarding rice supply Siddiramaiah
- Search for missing tourist sub enters critical stage
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 22-06-2023
- This is when ‘Agent’ will have OTT debut!
- Major accident averted to Sangamitra express train in Chirala
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 22-06-2023
- Delay in ‘Spy’ trailer; to be released at 6:03 PM today
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Tholiprema’ all set to re-release on this day!
- Tibet President-In-Exile Says Modi Is Not Changing Muslims Into Hindus
Congress leaders arrested for staging protests across the state
Highlights
The police on Thursday foiled the Telangana Congress party's statewide protests against the BRS government in the name of 'Dasabdi Daga' and arrested the leaders and activists.
The police on Thursday foiled the Telangana Congress party's statewide protests against the BRS government in the name of 'Dasabdi Daga' and arrested the leaders and activists. Several Congress leaders are put under house arrest across the state.
Former Minister Shabbir Ali has been placed under house arrest in Hyderabad by the police. Shabbir Ali fumed at the Telangana government saying that it is not fair to arrest the leaders who are holding the protests peacefully.
TPCC president Revanth Reddy condemned the arrests and stated that it is undemocratic. He said that the state government is wasting the funds in the name of decennial celebrations of Telangana state formation day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS