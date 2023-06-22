Congress leaders arrested for staging protests across the state

The police on Thursday foiled the Telangana Congress party's statewide protests against the BRS government in the name of 'Dasabdi Daga' and arrested the leaders and activists. Several Congress leaders are put under house arrest across the state.



Former Minister Shabbir Ali has been placed under house arrest in Hyderabad by the police. Shabbir Ali fumed at the Telangana government saying that it is not fair to arrest the leaders who are holding the protests peacefully.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy condemned the arrests and stated that it is undemocratic. He said that the state government is wasting the funds in the name of decennial celebrations of Telangana state formation day.