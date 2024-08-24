Congress left state's governance in lurch to please Gandhi family

Hyderabad: BJP State official spokesperson Dr Sonanki Srinivas charged that the Congress party left the governance of the State and people in a lurch.

Addressing the media on Friday, he said that the BRS has ruled the State for 10 years riddled with corruption and family rule. “The Congress has come to power only in terms of votes and seats, but the people's support is with the BJP. The Congress is treading the BRS path. He said that there is no difference between the conduct of BRS ministers and the Congress ministers. The Congress party has unleased a campaign Congress for Change before the State Assembly elections. However, the current situation in the state turned out to be different and the hopes of the people are dashed,” he said.

Instead of delivering on its promises, Congress is trying to cover up its shortcomings by creating controversies and installing new statutes. Installing the Rajiv Gandhi statue before the State Secretariat is meant to divert the people's attention, he said.

The BJP leader asked the Congress leadership what relation Telangana had with Rajiv Gandhi? He recalled that it was under pressure from the Rajiv family that the Hyderabad State was merged with Andhra Pradesh. It was the former PM Rajiv's family which had suppressed the Telangana movement in 1969 and 1979. Similarly, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi showed an empty hand to the people after promising to create a separate Telangana State in 2004, he added.

“There are increasing number of atrocities against women in the state, and students are suffering due to a lack of basic amenities in the State universities that are running without vice-chancellors,” he said.