Live
Just In
Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
Hyderabad: Committee (DCC) pledged a dedicated Rs 5,000 crore financial package to bolster the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA). This fund will support additional manpower and new projects.
Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah, in a media statement on Tuesday, announced that a focused effort would be made to revitalise the area through substantial financial investments and infrastructural overhauls in the Old City. Under the Congress banner, Waliullah outlined a multi-pronged strategy poised to transform the Old City.
Further amplifying its employment-centric agenda, the party aims to expand SETWIN's training programmes by boosting both funds and staffing levels. He stressed the importance of infrastructure and public services, promising to establish a passport office, other essential government departments, and a super-specialty hospital to meet the healthcare needs of Old City residents. “Education is also at the forefront of Congress's restoration blueprint. The High Command would be convinced to establish an international school in the Old City Hyderabad to ensure access to a world-class education for local children,” he emphasised.
He said the healthcare infrastructure would be improved by upgrading the Osmania General Hospital and other public hospitals while enhancing medical services for the community.