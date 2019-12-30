Congress takes anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizenship stir to localities

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) minorities wing chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Sunday said that the Congress party would organise protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in all the localities across the State. Speaking to media persons after participating at a protest at Prabhat Nagar on Sunday, Abdullah Sohail said that the minorities wing of TPCC was organising protests in small localities, lanes and by-lanes to create awareness among the dangers of anti-constitutional CAA and NRC.

He alleged that the BJP government was trying to divide the country on religious lines by spreading hatred among various sections of the people. He said Modi government had been practising the British policy of 'Divide and Rule' to divert people's attention from its failures on economic and other fronts.

Sohail also strongly condemned TRS government for not clarifying its stand on CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR). He said although the TRS MPs voted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament, the TRS government had not yet clarified whether or not it would implement the CAA, NRC and NPR in Telangana State. He questioned the prolonged silence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the issue. He said if TRS was against the CAA and NRC, why its government in Telangana was not permitting anti-CAA protests. Permission was denied for 'Million March' proposed to be organised by JAC of nearly 40 organisations and even the Congress party was refused permission for a peaceful rally with the slogan 'Save India, Save Constitution'.

Sohail also alleged that MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was misleading the Muslim community by trying to highlight KCR as anti-BJP. He alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi was trying to suppress anti-CAA protests in Telangana. He announced that besides hold massive protests, flash demonstrations against the CAA and NRC would be organised in all nook and corners of the State.