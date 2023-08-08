Congress ungrateful of PV Narasimha Rao’s services: MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita on Monday accused the Congress party of forgetting the contributions of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

She was speaking after unveiling a statue of Narasimha Rao at Nizamabad Borgam (P) in the presence of Rao's daughter, MLC Vanidevi, and son Prabhakar Rao.

Kavita said that Rao was a great leader who radically changed the economy of the country in the most difficult situation. She said that he put the economy in a groove with just his intellectual property and took bold steps to attract investments from multinational companies around the world. She said that India would never forget the fact that due to Rao's actions, lakhs of children have got employment and crores of families have risen above the poverty line.

The BRS MLC said that the Congress party was ungrateful for Narasimha Rao's contributions and had forgotten him. She said that the centenary celebrations of Rao were being held all over the world and that his way of thinking would be expressed as a movement to touch the heart of every Telugu person. She said that they would share the spirit of Rao to the world.

She said that the installation of Narasimha Rao's statue gave Nizamabad town a new look. She said that she wanted everyone to have leadership qualities like Rao. She said that the Ministry of Education was changed to the Ministry of Human Resources during Narasimha Rao's period and new methods were introduced.

Telangana RTC Chairman, Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh Gupta, Nizamabad Zilla Parishad Chairman DadannaGariVithal Rao, BRS leaders Mahesh Bigala and former MLC VG Goud were present at the event.