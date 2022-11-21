Congress urges CS Somesh Kumar to give pattas to the eligible over assigned lands

Hyderabad: The Congress party urged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to give land pattas to eligible people over the assigned lands of the State government. It also urged the State government to intervene in the issue of the problems being faced by the farmers in the State.

A delegation of the party leaders, led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday met with the Chief Secretary and submitted a representation to him. The meeting was held following a call given for the response of the Congress party leaders and workers on the issue of the Podu lands. In the representation, the Congress party urged the CS to abolish the existing Dharani portal registrations for all kinds of agricultural lands and urged him to re-introduce the old system of land registration.

The party also urged the CS to rectify the problems of the lands, which were included in the prohibited list of the lands. It urged the CS to implement Forest Rights Act and allot the land pattas to the eligible over the Podu lands. The party urged the CS to implement Tenant Farmers Act and extend all kinds of benefits to the tenant farmers besides implementing the title Guarantee Act in Telangana. Noting that the natural disasters have damaged crops on 15 lakh acres this year, the party urged the CS to extend financial compensation to the farmers, who have sustained losses due to their crop damage.

Speaking to media persons, later Revanth Reddy said the party was planning to hold protests in support of the farmers with an objective to mount pressure on the State government to solve their problems. He said they would hold the agitation in a phased manner.

The delegation of the party also had CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party MLAs T Jagga Reddy, D Seethakka, TPCC working presidents M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kisan Congress leader M Kodanda Reddy, former ministers G Chinna Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy and Mohammad Ali Shabbir and others.