Constable dies after his gun misfires in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a head constable died after his gun misfired. The incident took place in Hussaini Alam police station in Hyderabad. According to the police, head constable Bhupathi Srikanth, who had come to Kabutarkhana area after night duty, misfired while he was sleeping.







4tv Breaking

Constable Srikanth Dies of misfire at Hussaini Alam P.s limits pic.twitter.com/w6qMT04HpE — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) August 23, 2023





He was seriously injured as the bullets entered his body. He was immediately rushed to Osmania Hospital. Police officials said that he died while receiving treatment there. Police have registered a case and are investigating.