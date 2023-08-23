  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Constable dies after his gun misfires in Hyderabad

Constable dies after his gun misfires in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

He was immediately rushed to Osmania Hospital. Police officials said that he died while receiving treatment there

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a head constable died after his gun misfired. The incident took place in Hussaini Alam police station in Hyderabad. According to the police, head constable Bhupathi Srikanth, who had come to Kabutarkhana area after night duty, misfired while he was sleeping.



He was seriously injured as the bullets entered his body. He was immediately rushed to Osmania Hospital. Police officials said that he died while receiving treatment there. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X