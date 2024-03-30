Constitutional rights at stake in India: Deepadas Munshi

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi said the constitutional rights are at stake in the country and Congress is not fighting the BJP, but the protection of democracy.

Addressing the TPCC campaign committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, Deepadas Munshi said the Congress leaders need to expose the failures of BJP government at the Centre and it's corruption during the last ten years.

She said the campaign should be made with double enthusiasm than what was done in the Assembly elections in Telangana and efforts should made to win majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Deepadas Munshi said that 5-10 social media contents are coming from the National Congress party every day, these content should be translated into Telugu properly and disseminated widely.

On the occasion, she gave guidance to the representatives of the campaign committee on the activities to be undertaken for the success of the Congress party during the Parliamentary elections.

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud said the development undertaken by the Congress government during the last three months should be taken up to the village level, and hoardings should be used along with wall writings besides the widely usage of social media.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Manakondur MLA K Satyanarayana, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary were also present in the meeting.