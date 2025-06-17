Construction of 71k Indiramma houses completed: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: The Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday informed that the State government has so far completed 71,000 houses.

During a review meeting with officials at Secretariat he said that from the set a target of constructing 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses across the state this year (with a cost of Rs 22,500 crore),and so far, sanction letters have been handed over to 2.65 lakh beneficiaries. He said that from 71,000 about three thousand houses have been completed up to the walls and slabs.

He said that incomplete double bedroom houses are being allotted to eligible beneficiaries who do not have house plots in the Indiramma survey. He said that it has been decided to take up and complete the construction in the Beneficiary-led Construction (BLC) mode from the current contractor mode.

He said that besides providing basic amenities in double bedroom houses, 1.61 lakh incomplete houses were completed at a cost of Rs. 640 crore and allotted to 98 thousand beneficiaries. He said that another 69 thousand houses are incomplete and are in various stages of construction and these will be completed in BLC mode. He instructed the officials to identify the eligible beneficiaries for this and allot them to them and complete this process as soon as possible.