Consultants selected for Metro Phase 3 DPRs’ Preparation

Hyderabad : HAML MD NVS Reddy on Saturday announced that in the tenders for selection of consultants for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Metro Rail Phase-III.F

According the Hyderabad metro officials,five consultancy agencies submitted their bids. The tenders were evaluated by HAML tender committee and four of them - Aarvee Associates, Systra, UMTC and RITES - got technically qualified. Their financial bids were opened on August 30 in Metro Rail Bhavan.

NVS Reddy stated that Aarvee Associates got the highest technical score and it also offered the lowest financial bids for all the 4 packages. As per the tender conditions, Aarvee was awarded two packages and the other two packages were awarded to the next highest technical scorer Systra, after it matched the lowest financial bid.

These selected agencies will have to first submit Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) in 2 months duly carrying out traffic surveys, travel demand forecasting, ridership estimates, alternative options analysis etc., and recommend suitable modes of public transport. They shall next prepare DPRs in 3 months with details of Metro Rail alignment, viaduct/at grade/underground options, stations & depots, electric traction, signaling & train communication, coaches, environment/social impact assessment, transit oriented development, last mile connectivity, cost estimates, fare structure, financial analysis, project implementation plan, etc. The MD added that as instructed by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the agencies have been directed to start the field surveys immediately in all the corridors simultaneously.

The selected consultancy agencies for the respective packages are as under :





Package No Corridors Selected Agency Price 1 1. BHEL - Isnapur (13 km)

2. L.B. Nagar - Pedda Amberpet (13 km)

3. ORR Patancheruvu Jn - ORR Narsingi Jn (22 km) ; Total: 48 km

Systra Rs.2.55 cr 2 1. Shamshabad jn Metro Stn. – Shadnagar (28 km)

2. Shamshabad Airport Stn. – Kandukur Pharma City (26 km)

3. ORR Shamshabad Jn - ORR Pedda Amberpet Jn (40 km);Total: 94 km Aarvee Rs.3.05 cr 3 1. Uppal X Road - Bibinagar (25 km)

2. Tarnaka X Road - ECIL X Road (8 km)

3. ORR Pedda Amberpet Jn - ORR Medchal Jn (45 km); Total: 78 km Aarvee Rs.2.53 cr 4 1. Double Elevated Flyover / Metro from JBS Metro Rail Station to Tumkunta (17 km)

2. Double Elevated Flyover / Metro from Paradise X Road to Kandlakoya (12 km)

3. ORR Medchal Jn - ORR Patancheruvu Jn (29 km); Total: 58 km Systra Rs.2.56 cr



