Container carrying cars catches fire on Hyd-Mumbai highway

A huge fire broke out in a container lorry carrying eight cars, leading to a massive traffic jam on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway on Sunday. No casualties were reported
Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out in a container lorry carrying eight cars, leading to a massive traffic jam on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway on Sunday. No casualties were reported. The incident occurred on the Zaheerabad bypass road in Sangareddy district.
The mishap took place near Ranjol village. The container proceeding towards Hyderabad from Mumbai suddenly burst into flames, destroying the cars inside.
According to eyewitnesses, huge clouds of black smoke billowed from the vehicle and quickly spread to the cars. On information, fire safety officials from Zaheerabad and another fire safety vehicle from a car manufacturing company reached the spot to douse the fire.
However, due to its large intensity, it could not be controlled, resulting in the complete destruction of the eight cars. The fire accident caused huge traffic jams, causing inconvenience to commuters on the Hyderabad-Mumbai road.