Contractors’ ultimatum to govt…

Hyderabad: Small-budget contractors have threatened to lock government and local body schools across Telangana if the State government fails to clear their outstanding bills related to ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ works.

A large number of contractors from across the State participated in a protest at the Directorate of School Education, Hyderabad, on Monday. They issued a 15-day ultimatum for the clearance of their bills.

The contractors allege that the government has been clearing bills for ‘Amma Adarsha Patashalas’ but has left ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ bills pending for several months. They stated that while works worth Rs 1,000 crore have been executed, bills amounting to Rs 300 crore have already been generated.

Criticising alleged favouritism, the contractors lamented that the government readily has funds available for large contractors handling mega projects but has failed to pay smaller contractors who undertook crucial school infrastructure works.

“If the State government fails to clear the bills in 15 days, on the next day we will lock schools where there are pending bills. We will not allow teachers and students into the school. Along with our family members, we will protest at the schools,” stated Ajmeera Jawaharlal, a contractor from Warangal. “We have given a representation to Director of School Education Dr Naveen Nicolas.”

The previous BRS government initiated the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme in 9,000 government and local body schools across Telangana. More than 1,000 small-budget contractors undertook developmental works in these schools. While some projects were completed, several remained unfinished during the transition period between governments. Even after the Congress government assumed power, many contractors completed the pending works, hoping the new administration would clear their bills. However, they claim they have been left in limbo, with bills outstanding for several months.