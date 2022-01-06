Coordination meeting of Sangh Parivar outfits begins

Hyderabad: The three-day coordination meeting of various Sangh Parivar outfits, including the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), here will discuss issues including "Bharat-centred education".

The 'Samanvay Baithak' of chief functionaries of various organisations of Sangh Parivar, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, began here on Wednesday and was held only for sharing information and no decisions were taken, said Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh of RSS, in a press release. This is a comprehensive meeting held once a year.

Besides Bhagwat, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale and all the five Saha-Sarkaryavah along with other office-bearers of the Sangh attended the meeting. BJP president JP Nadda arrived here on Tuesday to participate in the discussions.

The release said 216 office bearers from 36 organisations were participating in the event. The attendees have taken both doses of the vaccine as per COVID-19 protocol.

Observing that organisations related to the economy and labour, including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, debated on plans to improve employment in the country in the meeting held in Gujarat last year, the release said "Bharat-centred education" would be discussed this year by Vidya Bharati, ABVP, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal and others.