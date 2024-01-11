Cops arrange tight security for India-England test match

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu on Wednesday held a review meeting with Rachakonda DCPs, Additional DCPs and ACPs about the security arrangements related to the conduct of the five-day Test cricket match to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal between January 25 and 29.

During the meeting, the CP instructed the officials to take all necessary security precautions for the conduct of the test cricket match to be held in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits. Stating that it is a great opportunity to hold the cricket tournaments within the Rachakonda Commissionerate limits, he instructed the officials to make adequate security arrangements in the face of any challenge and make arrangements for bandobust to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the spectators. He also suggested that there should be no confusion in the distribution of tickets and coordinate with the representatives of The Hyderabad Cricket Association.

He directed the officials to instruct the organisers to take adequate precautions in issuing passes issued to media persons and others. Necessary parking arrangements should be made to avoid any inconvenience to the spectators, he said while noting that CCTVs should be installed in and around the stadium. The distribution of tickets will be done in a transparent manner, he said.

DCP Malkajgiri Padmaja, SB DCP Karunakar, Traffic DCP 1 Manohar, Admin DCP Indira, Additional DCP Admin Srinivas Reddy and others participated in the meeting.