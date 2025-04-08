Cops arrest 2 for extortion, illegal possession of arms

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone Team along with Golconda police apprehended two ‘Vasooli Bhai’, who were threatening the shopkeepers with knives and extorting money at Bada Bazar in Golconda. The police arrested 22-year-old Syed Nawaz, a rowdy sheeter of Golconda and Khaja Moinuddin Khan alias Irshad Mussa (34). Nawaz earlier was involved in seven cases and Khaja was involved in three cases.

According to the police, Nawaz and Khaja are residents of the Golconda area and both are friends. Both were involved in attempted murder, extortion, theft and illegal possession of arms and they were addicted to bad vices. On April 5, Nawaz and Khaja visited a beef shop in Bada Bazar, Golconda with a knife. They threatened the shop owner, demanding money, and when refused, threatened with a knife, creating a public disturbance.

On information, the police apprehended them and seized a knife from their instance. Further, the accused persons and seized knife was handed over to SHO Golconda police station for taking further action.