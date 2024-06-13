Hyderabad: Cops suspended for corrupt activities

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City police commissioner issued an order and suspended three constables working at Mangalhat police station and ordered to send two head constables to headquarters for allegedly indulging in corrupt activities.

The constables Mahender Yadav, Tilak Raj and Shravan, and also two head constables – Narendar and Srinivas were allegedly colluding with history sheeters, drug peddlers, and other criminals and taking their share from crime proceeds.

On information, an enquiry was ordered by the police higher-ups and action initiated against them by the Hyderabad Police commissioner.It is to be noted that recent enquiries found local constables, head constables and sub-inspectors in different police stations in south west and south of Hyderabad were allegedly colluding with PDS rice and wheat mafia, illegal liquor outlets and rowdy sheeters and earning money illegally. There were also complaints of local police doing settlements in civil issues with help of local leaders.