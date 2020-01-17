Cornell University team pays visit to PJTSAU

Rajendranagar: A delegation of students and faculty from Cornell University of USA has visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in Rajendranagar on Thursday.

The delegation comprised Denise Nicole Green Assistant Professor, Department of Fiber Science & Apparel Design, Frances Holmes Kozen, Senior Lecturer, Department of Fiber Science & Apparel Design, and Erica Mehan Johns, Librarian, and 13 students from College of Human Ecology, Cornell University, The University of British Columbia, Ithaca, in affiliation with Cornell Sathguru Foundation for Development (CSFD). The team visited the Natural Dye Processing & Incubation Centre (NDPIC) in PJTSAU as a part of their educational tour programme.

Dr D Ratna Kumari, Dean, Faculty of Community Science, and Dr V Vijaya Lakshmi, University Head, Department of Apparel & Textiles, College of Community Science, PJTSAU, has welcomed the visitors by offering naturally dyed scarves at NDPIC, PJTSAU, and briefed them about the department.

Shaik Khateeja Sulthana, Senior Research Fellow, provided an insight on research areas of Clothing & Textiles Component, All India Coordinated Research Project on Home Science.

She spoke about the natural fiber extraction process and end usage of the extracted fibers; composite materials; natural dye printing sources and thickening agents; functional finishes of fabric against microorganisms and mosquitoes; diversified and customised application of conventional Ikat designs in textiles; and extension activities of the component for livelihood of rural women.

D Harini, Teaching Associate, and Dr K Pushpalatha, Research Analyst, explained about the research work of alumni students from Department of Apparel & Textiles. They gave a clear vision on diversified use of fibers like Banana, Ramie, Mesta, Corn and Sisal.

They took the team through development of inspirational themes like Nagaland textiles, Nizam jewellery, Kondapalli toys and Ikats of Samsthana Narayanapuram, and horoscope-inspired weaving. Further, they explained about the process of Eco Paints and Eco Holi powders; raw material used for the same; machinery usage in production process; and showcased the raw material and end products (eco-paints, Eco-Holi colors, eco-Ganesha and eco-textiles).

The students showed enthusiasm and tried to get hands-on experience in painting clay Ganesha. Denise Nicole Green gifted screen-printed roll-on wall hanging from Department of Fiber Science and Apparel Design, College of Human Ecology, Cornell University, to Dr D Ratna Kumari, Dean, Faculty of Community Science and NDPIC.