Corporate jr colleges flout TSBIE norms with impunity

Hyderabad: The Corporate junior colleges have been flouting the rules of TSBIE (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education)by offering combo courses including intermediate regular courses along with JEE, EAMCET and many more. According to the norms of TSBIE, affiliation is only given to run a junior college but not for running coaching centres. Taking this as an advantage in the name of conducting special classes for competitive exams, junior colleges have begun their academic year for the intermediate second-year students.

Recently TSBIE announced that for the new academic year -junior colleges across Telangana would reopen only from June 1.But violating the norms, classes for the inter-second year students have already begun in several corporate colleges in the city and the admissions for first-year students is in progress.

However, college managements argue that they are only preparing second-year students for engineering and medical entrance exam but not conducting second-year classes.

Meanwhile, Rohan, an intermediate studentsaid, "We were hardly given one week holiday as our second-year classes began last week. We are forced to attend full-day college even in the scorching sun."

"Last week, I received a message that special classes for JEE entrance exam will begin from April 1. Along with special classes, lectures have also started teaching the second-year intermediate syllabus," pointed out another second-year inter student.

"Every year,colleges begin their classes much before the admission season.Even if the colleges are flouting the TSBIE norms the board is not taking any action against colleges, which in turn is creating pressure among students," said lecture of Government junior college.

Unless the BIE takes stern action and cancels the affiliation of some colleges, corporate colleges will not fall in line," said G Krishna , parent of an Intermediate second year student.