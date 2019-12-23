Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud attends Christmas celebrations in Salem Evengical Church

Allwyn Colony: Local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Saturday evening wished that the Christians celebrate this Christmas festival with gaiety, pomp and zest. He was speaking as the chief guest at Christmas celebrations in Salem Evengical Church in Bhudevi Hills Colony.

Goud conveyed his Christmas greetings after cutting the cake. He stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wished that people of Telangana should happily celebrate all festivals.

Among those present on the occasion were Pastor Joshua, TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, Ward Member Kashinath Yadav, party leaders Shivraj Goud, Poshetty, Sudhir Reddy and Lakshmi Kumari.