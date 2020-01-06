Corporator Mudraboyina Srinivas Rao raises civic issues with officials

Lingojiguda: Corporator Mudraboyina Srinivas Rao met Deputy Commissioner Vijay Krishna on Monday and explained about the issues in the division. He submitted a memorandum to DC.

He requested for three phase current line in Sivapuri Colony, Manipuri Colony, Green Park Colony, LB Nagar old village, Adhikari Nagar, Thapovan Colony, Lingojiguda old village, Kameswara Rao Colony and Sai Nagar colony areas. He also asked for cement poles instead of iron poles in some areas.