Corporator Mudraboyina Srinivasa Rao joins Sankranti celebrations

Lingojiguda: Corporator Mudraboyina Srinivasa Rao attended as the chief guest at the rangoli competition held by division TRS party women secretary Bandi Prabhavathi in Kaktiya Colony on Monday.

"The celebrations will extend our culture and tradition to the future generations. Everyone participated very actively in the competition," noted Mudraboyina. Durgamma, Parvathi Goud, Swarna, Devi, Lakshma Reddy, Srikanth, MAdhu Sagar and locals were present.