Corporator Sai Baba conveys New Year greetings to MLA Arekapudi Gandhi

Gachibowli: Local corporator Sai Baba on Wednesday called on Serilingampally MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi in connection with the New Year 2020.

He conveyed New Year greetings, along with Gachibowli division TRS president Raju Naik, party leaders Narsimha Raju, Nawaz, Srinu, Venkatesh, Raju Mudiraj, Ramesh, besides well-wishers.