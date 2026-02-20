  1. Home
Cotiviti Expands With Uppal Office

Cotiviti India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Cotiviti, Inc., has expanded its footprint with a new 900-seat office in Uppal, Hyderabad — its fifth location in the country. The facility will support growth across healthcare payment integrity, medical coding, retail operations, software development, global IT support, and clinical policy development.

The company plans to hire hundreds for roles in healthcare and technology. Peter Csapo, chief international and business services officer, said the expansion reflects Cotiviti’s employee-centric approach. Cotiviti India also operates in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, Pune, Mohali, and Coimbatore, employing over 2,200 professionals in Hyderabad alone.

