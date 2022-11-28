Country's greatness lies in cultural diversity: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday stressed the need to protect the diverse cultural traditions forming the bedrock of unity in the country's diversity.

Speaking after participating in the Vande Bharat programme organised at the zonal level dance competitions in the city, he said, the Centre was taking steps to protect and conserve varied cultural practices.

Reddy said all Sates have been categorised into different zones. "Young people in the age group of 17-30 years are encouraged to promote and participate in folk and tribal cultural and art forms, besides, classical dances and contemporary arts reflecting Indian culture.

Appreciating the participation of artists from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in the competitions, he said the programmes would help in bringing out talent of youth from rural areas of the country and introduce them to the world.

Those who won in the competitions will have the final zonal-level competitions on December 6 in Nagpur. The final at national level would be held in Delhi on December 19.

About 600 finalists selected from the national level competitions would get an opportunity to perform in the Republic Day parade on January 26 ,2023, at Kartavya Path, the minister added.

Reddy listed various programmes initiated for the rejuvenation of cultural traditions across the country and said the Centre has created greater awareness about those who have sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement. "The Culture ministry is also holding Rashtriya Sanskrit Mahotsav at two-three places every year. The latest edition as part of this is organised with theme Kashi-Tamil Sangam in Varanasi.

He said presenting the culture and traditions of one State in another would help in creating awareness about different cultural traditions of the country among people. Such initiatives would pave the way for "Ek Bharat Sreshta Bharat', Reddy added.

He said the G-20 summit will be held in the country from December 1. "The Centre is organising 250 programmes in 55 cities across the country to reflect the Indian culture. The delegates would be taken to tourist places around the summit venues.

Officials of the Ministry of Culture, Cantonment Board vice-chairman Rama Krishna, National Institute of Mental Health director Major Ram Kumar, and 200 artists from four States took part in the programme.